Lionel Messi Eyes WORLD RECORD vs Austria as Argentina Bid For Knockout Berth in FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026: There is little to no doubt that Lionel Messi is the best footballer on the planet. Messi reinstated his status when he scored a brilliant hattrick against Algeria in Argentina's FIFA World Cup opener. His hattrick powered his side to an emphatic win. And now, as he gets ready to take on Austria in their second match, Messi would be on the cusp of a world record. The footballing icon has the opportunity to become the leading goal-scorer in the history of the tournament. Former German star Miroslav Klose holds the current record and Messi would be gunning to topple it when Argentina take on Austria in FIFA World Cup 2026 match in Dallas on Monday.

Messi is currently just a goal away from edging Klose. It would be massive if Messi can do it against Austria. Given his goal-scoring form, no one would dare to put it beyond him.

Also, there is no doubt that Austria would pose a stiffer challenge to Argentina compared to what Algeria did.

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Ahead of the much-awaited contest, Austria captain David Alaba said that his side need to look beyond Messi.

“We know what kind of opponent we’re up against, what kind of quality they have in their ranks, even besides Messi, but also what they’re capable of as a team,” he told reporters ahead of the big-ticket match.

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