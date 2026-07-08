Lionel Messi Breaks Silence on 'Bias' Referee Allegation After Argentina Win: 'Every Decision Was Perfect'

2026 FIFA World Cup: After experts and fans claimed that the referee for the crucial round of 32 match was 'bias', Lionel Messi broke silence on the on it after Argentina edged past Egypt. There were a few calls that seemed a tad-bit dodgy and that is why there has been much talk around it after the match. Messi responded to a journalists question on this after the match and claimed that ‘every decision was almost perfect’.

‘Every decision was almost perfect’

"To be honest, the refereeing was excellent. Every decision was almost perfect. You tell me which decision the referee got wrong. I am very happy with the refereeing decisions," Messi said after the game to the reporters.

For much of Tuesday’s game, it looked like it would be a painful exit for the 39-year-old Lionel Messi in what might be the last of his six World Cups.

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Egypt led after goals in each half from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico and could have been ahead 3-0 if not for a video review that ruled out another score.

Argentina looked down and out, its bid to be the first team to win back-to-back World Cup titles since Brazil in 1958 and 1962 all but dead.

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Cristian Romero started the rally by scoring with a header in the 79th minute. Messi, who was in tears after the final whistle, scored his eighth goal of the tournament and record-extending 21st goal at the World Cup in the 83rd to level the score at 2-2 and Fernandez completed the comeback in injury time.