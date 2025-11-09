Lionel Messi Continues To Create New Records, Reigning World Champion Answers Critics As Inter Miami Defeat Nashville SC In MLS Playoffs

Lionel Messi has continued to defy odds and age in the ongoing 2025-26 edition of the Major Soccer League (MLS). Leo Messi's Inter Miami are currently three wins away from winning the MLS title. Messi's Miami will now go to FC Cincinnati for an East semifinal match.

Inter Miami had a near-perfect game as they defeated Nashville 4-0 in the recently culminated MLS game. The World Cup winner scored one goal and assisted twice which helped Miami win the game.

Another Day, Another Record For Lionel Messi

Courtesy of his brilliant performance in the Nashville vs Inter Miami MLS game, Lionel Messi created another record in his legendary career. The stalwart now has 400 assists for his club and country. The Argentina stalwart has provided 37 assists for Inter Miami in 84 matches and has also scored 74 goals as per Opta. Messi has also scored 114 goals and 60 assists for Argentina in 195 matches.

The major chunk of Lionel Messi's goals and assists have come during his days with his boyhood club FC Barcelona. For FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi has scored 672 goals and has assisted 269 times in 778 games for the club. The World Cup winner has dominated in all the leagues that he has played in and is regarded as one of the greatest of all time.

'I want to congratulate Leo for the game he played. He was the first one who guided us in high pressure. To see him press like that at 38 years old is crazy. We all know about Leo with the ball, but what happened with Leo without the ball today was impressive,' said Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano. The Inter Miami head coach also said that his team was organized and was very good in high pressure.

Lionel Messi Eyes MVP Award