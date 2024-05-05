Advertisement

Lionel Messi went crazy for Inter Miami in their recent Major League Soccer (MLS) outing as they routed the New York Red Bulls 6-2 to go to the top of the MLS standings with 24 points after their first 12 games in the competition.

Lionel Messi arguably the greatest football player of all time is absolutely loving his life in the Major League Soccer (MLS) ever since joining Inter Miami in 2023.

Advertisement

The match against New York Red Bulls was a cagey affair in the first half and Inter Miami went into half time 1-0 down. In the second half however a Lionel Messi inspired Inter Miami turned the tide as a sensational Matt]ias Rojas strike brought Inter Miami level. Then just two minutes later the inevitable happened as Lionel Messi pounced and gave Inter Miami the lead over NY Red Bulls.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo scores perfect hattrick

Advertisement

Lionel Messi goals are inevitable! 🚨



The first player to 10 goals this season puts @InterMiamiCF on top. pic.twitter.com/GuUEShfmdb — Major League Soccer (@MLS)

With this goal, Lionel Messi became the first player this season to score 10 MLS goals but the night for the Argentinian World Cup winning captain was only beginning.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi creates MLS History

Lionel Messi breaking and setting new records with Inter Miami in MLS has become a routine sight for fans all round the globe and in Inter Miami's victory over New York Red Bulls saw the Argentinian etch another record.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi scored one goal and provided an astonishing five assists in the win over NY Red Bulls. In doing so, Messi became the first player in MLS history to register five assists in a single match. Here's the highlights of the best of Lionel Messi at MLS.

Also Read | Real Madrid players and Carlo Ancelotti's WHOLESOME celebration

Advertisement

In one of his most delightful assists of the night, Lionel Messi found Matias Rojas through a delicious pass through ball pass to Matias Rojas to make the score 3-1.

LIONEL MESSI WHAT A PASS 🥶

pic.twitter.com/ZaXeMZXLwC — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk)

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez rolled back the clock to their FC Barcelona days as he provided three assists to Suarez for his first hattrick in the MLS.

No podía faltar el gol de Lucho para culminar la remontada 🇺🇾💥 pic.twitter.com/7hTBwn36kf — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF)

Cuando te pregunten qué es fútbol… muéstrales este gol 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/mDNnjxNcdm — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF)

Lionel Messi 5 Assists 🤯🤯



First player in MLS history to achieve this Feat 🔥



pic.twitter.com/OG0zWTVR3r — Max Stéph (@maxstephh)

With this victory Inter Miami's bid to become MLS Champions in 2024 strengthens even further and Lionel Messi now has 12 goals, 11 assists in 11 games for Inter Miami this season.