Lionel Messi Crowned Best Athlete Of 21st Century Ahead Of Cristiano Ronaldo And Roger Federer

Lionel Messi has continued to mesmerise people with his footballing charm. The Argentine superstar recently led Inter Miami to their maiden MLS title and is likely to lead Argentina's challenge in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Lionel Messi Tops List Of Best Athletes Of 21st Century

Messi has adjudged the best athlete, as per Le Journal de Quebec, which announced the top 25 athletes of the 21st century. No Cristiano Ronaldo in the top three as Messi is accompanied by NFL legend Tom Brady and swimming star Michael Phelps.

Messi guided Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar, ending his prolonged dream. The 38-year-old also penned a long-term contract with AInter Miami, which will see him stay at the club at least till 2028.

Tom Brady happens to be one of the most decorated NFL stars with seven championships to his name. he is followed by Michael Phelps, Serena Williams and Usain Bolt. Roger Federer is 12th on this list.

Ronaldo played a pivotal role as Portugal lifted the UEFA Nations League, their second major title after the UEFA European Championship. He already confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be his last and he will lead Portugal's challenge in the footballing extravaganza, which will be jointly hosted by the USA, Mexico and Canada.

