Lionel Messi Follows Cristiano Ronaldo's Footsteps, Set To Take Majority Ownership Of Spanish 2nd-Tier Side Eldense

Lionel Messi is poised to become the majority shareholder at second-division side Eldense, the Spanish club said on Wednesday.

Eldense, based near the port city of Alicante in south-east Spain, confirmed to The Associated Press that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner had reached a preliminary agreement with the club's owners.

The deal will see him buy the shares held by Grupo TH Soluciones, subject to the completion of the remaining legal and contractual procedures.

The club did not provide financial details and did not say when the contract would be completed. Eldense will become the second Spanish club the Argentina star has invested in. Earlier this year, he became the owner of a fifth-division side, Barcelona-based UE Cornella.

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Eldense fired coach Claudio Barragan on Sunday after claiming just two points from four league matches this season.

Messi has built a strong bond with Spain. He arrived at Barcelona at age 13, when he and his family came to the country to try his luck at the club's youth academy.

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