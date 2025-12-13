Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour: Mild Force Used By Police To Remove Crowd Outside Hotel Accommodating Messi In Kolkata

What was expected to be a merry celebration of fans turned out to be a disappointing instance. Lionel Messi's first stop at the GOAT India Tour saw an angry and raucous crowd take over the Salt Lake Stadium. Bottles were hurled, and the stadium was vandalised as fans alleged poor management after being unable to see Messi properly.

In a video shared by ANI, police personnel were seen using mild force to clear the crowd that had gathered outside the hotel where Lionel Messi was accommodated. Minimal force was also employed to disperse the angry crowd of fans who tried to vandalise the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Fans in Kolkata were left disappointed with the outcome of the event at the Salt Lake Stadium. Lionel Messi was surrounded by political figures, leaders and actors, which did not allow fans to get a clear glimpse of Messi.

The Argentine star arrived in India late at night on a private jet, accompanied by Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez and Argentine midfielder Rodrigo de Paul.

Advertisement

More to follow…