Lionel Messi’s India Tour Gets The Green Light; FIFA World Cup Winner To Meet PM Modi, Visit Three Cities: Report

The Lionel Messi India tour has received its final acknowledgement, and it has been said that the FIFA World Cup-winning captain will visit three popular cities in the Republic of India.

Messi made his last trip to India in 2011 when Argentina played a FIFA friendly against Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium. While reports specify that the event is all but confirmed, the Lionel Messi India tour is yet to be confirmed by the Argentine footballer.

Lionel Messi India Tour Gets A Seal Of Approval: Report

The Lionel Messi India visit has been termed as the GOAT Tour of India 2025, in which the Argentine footballer will be part of a tour across India. Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi are part of a three-city tour, where Messi will engage in several activities and be a part of certain events.

Satadru Dutta, the event promoter for the Messi India tour, has revealed that Lionel Messi is expected to share the official poster of his tour to India.

"I got the authorisation and afterwards made it official (on social media). Messi will post any day between August 28 and September 1 with the official poster with all details and a small introduction of his tour," Satadru Dutta said to PTI.

Dutta had also added that he had met Lionel Messi's father to explain the proposal, and then met the Argentine on February 28 for a 45-minute discussion. The event promoter added that Messi "seemed convinced it was worth it and committed to coming."

What Will Happen During Lionel Messi's India Tour?

As per Sataru Dutta, Lionel Messi is expected to reach Kolkata on December 12 and spend a night and two days. A meet & greet and a special food and tea festival will be organised for the Argentine footballer.

The GOAT Concert and GOAT Cup would be organised at either Eden Gardens or VYBK, and Messi's statue would be unveiled ahead of that.

Lionel Messi would then travel to Ahmedabad on December 13 to attend a private event and would reach Mumbai on December 14. The Mumbai leg would be extravagant as multiple events have been planned.

Indian sporting icons like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Leander Paes are expected to be involved in the events alongside the footballer.