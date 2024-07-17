sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:35 IST, July 17th 2024

Lionel Messi Injury Update: Swollen Ankle Restricts the Argentine Striker From Performing in MLS

Lionel Messi's injury at the Copa America Final will restrict his performing capabilities as Inter Miami coach offers an update on his availability for MLS.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Lionel Messi
Argentina's Lionel Messi grimaces during the Copa America final soccer match against Colombia in Miami Gardens, Fla. | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
