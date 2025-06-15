Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Held to Goalless Draw in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Opener vs Egpyt's Al-Ahly

All eyes were on Lionel Messi and Inter Miami as the MLS side were set to open the revamped FIFA Club World Cup 2025 against Al Ahly. However, the football on display on the night was largely forgettable and the two sides laboured to a goalless draw on Saturday night (June 14). It was not the start that the expanded Club World Cup would have hoped for but things could have gone a lot worse off the field.

The result means both Inter Miami and Al Ahly left the night with a point each, with other Group A members Porto of Portugal and Palmeiras of Brazil set to play their opening game later on.

Inter Miami & Al Ahly Cost Pay Price for Wasting Chances

There is an argument to be made that both sides could have left with all 3 points, and it was the Egyptian side who had a better time in the first half.

They had two good chances in the opening part of the game, the second of which was particularly galling given forward Trezeguet saw a meek penalty effort saved.

Inter Miami stepped their game up in the second half, with Lionel Messi looking sharper and even hitting the side netting from a free-kick.

He also crafted a close range effort for Fafa Picault in the dying moments of the game but his header was just tipped over the bar by the goalkeeper.

Attendance Issues Allayed… For Now

The good news for the organisers was that the game did not play out to empty stands - the 65,000-capacity Hard Rock Stadium saw 60,927 in attendance.

There were fears that many games would see little to no fans as FIFA had been concerned about low ticket sales and even slashed prices to make tickets more tempting.

However, this could be a fear that is realised later in the tournament as Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are a side that many in America have been keen to watch and they regularly play in front of sell-out crowds.