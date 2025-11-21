Lionel Messi, Inter Miami To Host First MLS Match At New Stadium Next Year, Here's All You Need To Know

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Los Angeles Galaxy in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Image: AP

Inter Miami's new stadium will make its entry to the MLS scene next year. As per the fixture schedule, Lionel Messi and Co. will host Austin FC on April 4 in a Major League Soccer regular-season match.

Inter Miami Will Host Matches Starting Next Year

The MLS season will start on February 21 and will end in November. From 2027, MLS will witness a shortened season as the league is planning to design fixtures which could be aligned with all the other major football leagues. Inter Miami supporters will have to wait two months after the start of the MLS to watch Messi magic at Miami Freedom Park, which is still being constructed, near the Miami airport.

Messi's new three-year deal ensures that the Argentine playmaker gets adequate time to use this new 25,000-seater facility at its full capacity. There is no confirmation whether Inter Miami will play a pre-season match before hosting Austin in the MLS.

Miami Freedom Park’s opening will start a planned run of three new MLS stadiums in a three-season span, with New York City FC’s Etihad Park set to open in 2027 and a new downtown stadium for Chicago Fire FC slated to open in 2028.

MLS To Have A Two-month Break

There will be a two-month break during the FIFA World Cup next year, which is jointly hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico. No matches will be played between May 25 and July 16. Before the MLS takes a pause, Inter Miami are scheduled to take on Philadelphia Union, while Los Angeles FC will face off against Seattle Sounders.

MLS will resume before the third place on July 18, followed by the World Cup final on July 19.

