WATCH | Lionel Messi Leads Inter Miami to Comeback Win vs LA Galaxy With Solo Goal And Superb Assist

The Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy Major League Soccer match saw the former side register a 3-1 victory courtesy of Lionel Messi scoring one goal and assisting another, with the Argentine playmaker's individual quality enough to decide a football match that was fairly evenly contested for the most part.

The David Beckham-owned Inter Miami now sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings, which puts them comfortably in contention for the play-offs but is still not the same as their form in the previous season, when they lifted the MLS Supporters Shield.

However, they can remain in contention for the cup handed out at the end of the regular season as they have played a few games less than most MLS teams due to their FIFA Club World Cup participation.

Miami Win Thanks to Lionel Messi Magic

The game was tied at 1-1 until the 83rd minute when Messi collected the ball deep, dribbled past two defenders and slotted a left-footed finish into the bottom left corner.

The win was sealed thanks to an outrageous assist from Messi - he back-heeled a pass from Rodrigo de Paul into Luis Suarez's path, who added a third and killed off the game.

Galaxy can consider themselves unlucky as they were very much in the game till then, but they are not the first team to be denied a win thanks to some Lionel Messi brilliance - and he won't be the last.

Successful Return From Injury

What made Messi's return to form even better is the fact that he was coming off an injury, and was limited to a substitute role in this match but was still able to influence the match in limited time.

"He wants to play every single game. You have to understand why Leo is Leo. He always wants to be on the pitch. He’s happy there. Sometimes we try to explain him that we have to go slowly but when he feels good he knows himself like no one. In the end we tried to give him some minutes today to start having good feelings for Wednesday," Miami head coach Javier Mascherano said after the game.