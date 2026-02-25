Lionel Messi Opens Up On Career Reflection; Admits 'Deeply' Regretting Not Learning English In Younger Days

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi recently opened up about his illustrious career and shared his career regrets. The Argentine player had spent more than half of his career in Spain, playing for boyhood club Barcelona. Following his departure from Barcelona, Lionel Messi moved to French giants PSG and currently plays for MLS club Inter Miami.

In a recent interview, Lionel Messi opened up that he regrets not learning English in his younger days and shared his regrets on not having a proper education because of his career at Barcelona.

Lionel Messi Reveals Regrets From Younger Days

While speaking on the Miro de Atras podcast, Messi spoke of his regret of not studying English in his younger days. The Argentina captain admitted that he felt 'half-ignorant' when meeting famous personalities throughout his impressive career and not being able to communicate.

Additionally, Lionel Messi opened up about howhe encourages his children to take advantage of the proper education given to them, as this was something he himself lacked while growing up. Notably, Messi moved from his hometown, Rosario, when he was 13 to join Barcelona and completed his high school degree at Barcelona with other La Masia kids.

Lionel Messi shared, "I regret many things. To not have learned English as a boy. I had the time to have at least studied English, and I didn't do it. I deeply regret it. I experienced situations where I was with incredible and spectacular personalities, to be able to talk and have a chat, and you feel half ignorant. I always thought: 'What an idiot, how I wasted my time."

He further added, "When you're young, you don't realise it. Today, that's what I tell my children, the importance of having a good education, to study and be prepared. I always tell my children to take advantage of it. They have a different situation from the one I had, although I never lacked anything..."

