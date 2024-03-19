×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 11:55 IST

Lionel Messi out of Argentina friendlies in the US due to muscle injury

Lionel Messi will not play in Argentina's two friendlies in the United States this month due to a right leg muscle injury.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Lionel Messi looks on as he represents Argentina in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Lionel Messi looks on as he represents Argentina in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Image:AP
  • 1 min read
Lionel Messi will not play in Argentina's two friendlies in the United States this month due to a right leg muscle injury, the Argentine Football Association said on Monday.

The captain was injured last week while playing for his Inter Miami club in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The 36-year-old Messi will miss Argentina vs. El Salvador on Friday in Philadelphia and a friendly against Costa Rica four days later in Los Angeles, AFA said in a statement.

Both games are warmups for Argentina for the Copa America in June-July, which will also be in the U.S.

Argentina had already lost striker Paulo Dybala and midfielder Exequiel Palacios to injuries.

Published March 19th, 2024 at 11:55 IST

