Lionel Messi Reveals Favourite Goal He Has Ever Scored, Snubs Solo Efforts and Free Kicks to Pick Champions League-winning Effort

Lionel Messi has been part of a number of historic football moments, largely due to the sheer number of goals and assists he has racked up through his career.

He has found the back of the net himself on over 8 occasions, and given the variety of goals he has scored it would be tough for anyone to pick their favourite Messi goal.

However, Messi himself has spoken up and revealed which of his many goals he cherises the absolute most.

And to the surprise of many, he has snubbed a lot of his solo goals, free-kicks and curlers to pick a goal that, while important to Barcelona, was not one of Messi's more remembered goals.

ALSO READ | FC Barcelona Extend Raphinha's Contract Till 2028

Messi Dubs UCL Goal as Favourite

This is because the goal he picked as his own favourite was the header he scored against Manchester United in the final of the 2008/09 UEFA Champions League final against Manchester United.

"I had many goals that are perhaps even more beautiful and of a lot of value, because of the importance as well, but the header in the Champions League final against Manchester United was always my favourite," Messi was quoted as saying by SPORT.

The goal can be seen in the video embedded just above - it starts at around the 4:08 mark, and is a rare headed goal from the dimunitive Argentine genius.

Analysing Messi's Pick

And Messi didn't offer any reason why this goal was his favourite - just that he always rated this as his favourite.

The reasons for this could be the relative lack of headed goals he scored in his career - and the fact that this was an important one that came against a United side that had a phsyical presence in the box.