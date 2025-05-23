As Raphinha Gets Calls For Ballon D'Or After Stellar Season, FC Barcelona Extend Brazilian's Contract Till 2028

Brazilian winger Raphinha had the best season of his life during the 2024-25 season as he helped Barcelona win three titles and reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Due to his extravagant season Raphinha is also being considered as a favorite to win the Ballon D'Or award which is the highest induvial award in football. Due to all of these reasons FC Barcelona offered Raphinha a contract extension which will put him in the club for three more years (till 2028).

Raphinha's Breakthrough Season For FC Barcelona

Raphinha in the season was one of the key players for FC Barcelona in the season as the team won the Spanish Super Cup, Copa Del Rey and La Liga titles. Barcelona also defeated Real Madrid four times in the season and out of those four matches, two of those matches were finals.

In the Barcelona squad only striker Robert Lewandowski had more goals than Raphinha as the Polish striker was able to get 40 goals across the season. Raphinha across the season scored 34 goals and provided 25 assists in a total of 56 matches for the club this season.

Raphinha also led FC Barcelona's scoresheet in the UEFA Champions League as he scored 13 goals in the Champions League season.

Raphinha Turns Life Around At FC Barcelona In 2024-25 Season

Raphinha had joined FC Barcelona in 2022 when he left Premier League side Leeds. Raphinha had a terrific season in Leeds and had helped them avoid relegation from the English Premier League. As Raphinha joined FC Barcelona, the first few seasons were not living up to expectations.

Raphinha in the first season scored 10 goals and provided 12 assists. In his second season Raphinha had 10 goals and 13 assists. In the 2024-25 season, Raphinha has been able to turn things around as he is now one of the key players in the Barcelona squad.