Having scored 55 goals in the 2020 season and won the treble with Bayern Munich in the process, Robert Lewandowski was the favorite for the eminent Ballon d'Or award for the 2019-20 season. However, with Covid laying waste to the season, the award ceremony did not take place in 2020. In the following year, Lionel Messi was awarded the prize, sparking debates about injustice to Lewandowski.

Robert Lewandowski to be awarded Ballon d'Or for 2019-20 season

Discussions about the same still exist and what could be defined as a huge development regarding it, France Football is considering rewarding Robert Lewandowski with the award that he deserves. According to reports, France Football, the magazine that decides the winner, could bestow the respect on Lewandowski four years later.

Recently, Lewandowski also mentioned that the years 2020 and 2021 were the best of his career. He recalled how he scored 100 goals in those couple of years and hence would welcome the prestigious prize for the performance he put in.

"If I won the Ballon d'Or four years later, I wouldn't feel offended, it would be a great honour and I would accept the award," Lewandowski told Sports Gild.

🗣 "Si ganara el Balón de Oro cuatro años después, no me sentiría ofendido, sería un gran honor y aceptaría el premio"



¿Ganará Lewandowski su Balón de Oro?



✍️ @sanantheone https://t.co/ICbqZKrzEo — Diario SPORT (@sport)

Will Lionel Messi's award be taken away from him?

If France Football is considering rendering the Ballon d'Or to Robert Lewandowski, does this mean Lionel Messi will be stripped of the award that he won in 2021? While there is no confirmation regarding whether France Football will go ahead with the Ballon d'Or 2020, and should they take the decision, there is no relation with Lionel Messi in this chapter. Messi received the award for the 2020-21 season, which was assumed to be for 2019-20 and 2020-21, but that isn't the case Thus, no one would be touching the trophy won by Lionel Messi. Awarding Robert Lewandowski the Ballon d'Or for the 2019-20 season would clear France Football from the unjust remarks it has been enduring.

