Lionel Messi's 'Complicated Match' Post After Becoming Top Goal-Scorer in World Cup History Goes Viral After Argentina's Win

Lionel Messi at FIFA World Cup: There was no stopping the Argentinian captain as he went on to create history by becoming the top scorer in World Cup history. After hammering home a hattrick versus Algeria in Argentina's tournament opener, Messi scored a brace against Austria to make it a night to remember for his side. With his brace against Austria, he achieved the long-standing record.

After the win, Messi took to Instagram and posted a message. Labelling it as a ‘complicated match’, Messi claimed the side has taken a little step further.

‘Complicated match’

“Another victory in a complicated match, which serves us to take a little step further,” Messi's post read.

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“Beyond anything I’m so happy for the win,” Messi said after the win.

He added: “It was huge, tough and difficult. It would allow us to be relaxed to what’s ahead. All matches in this World Cup are very even, very intense. I’m enjoying this moment and craving to enjoy with my teammates.”

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Argentina advanced to the knockout round by winning its first two group games. Messi also scored all of his team’s goals in a 3-0 win over Algeria in Kansas City.

Messi added his 18th World Cup goal in the waning seconds of stoppage time when he shot one through several defenders after the first attempt was turned away by goalkeeper Alexander Schlager.