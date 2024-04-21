Advertisement

In a thrilling match at Chase Stadium, Inter Miami emerged victorious with a 3-1 win over Nashville SC. The star-studded Inter Miami side, led by the legendary Lionel Messi, showcased their prowess with goals from Messi in the 11th and 81st minute, the latter from a penalty, and Sergio Busquets striking in the 39th minute. The lone goal for Nashville came early on from Franco Negri's own goal in the 2nd minute. Despite Nashville's efforts with 13 shots and 5 on target, Inter Miami's efficiency resulted in a well-deserved win, solidifying their dominance with a 53% possession and clinical finishing.

Also Read: ISL 2023-24: FC Goa enter ISL semis after a 2-1 win over Chennaiyin FC

Advertisement

Lionel Messi scores a magical brace to secure a win for Inter Miami against Nashville

Lionel Messi continued to display his exceptional play this past Saturday at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as Inter Miami rallied to defeat Nashville SC 3-1. Messi scored a brace and assisted Sergio Busquets.

Advertisement

Messi's season total now stands at an astounding nine goals and eight assists in only nine games across all competitions thanks to this effort. Notably, he enters a select group of players as the first to have an impact on a goal in each of his first six MLS games of the season since 2016.

In the eleventh minute, Messi opened the score after Nashville keeper Elliot Panicco denied his initial attempt. He did this by taking advantage of a goalmouth bustle. Two minutes into the game, Nashville had taken an early lead thanks to an unlucky own goal by Miami defender Franco Negri. This levelled the score.

Advertisement

قووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووول ميسي pic.twitter.com/5YZ4HuxlaZ — Messi Xtra (@M30Xtra)

Miami seized the lead just before the half, thanks to a precise corner from Messi that Busquets met with a header at the near post, his first goal as a Miami player.

Advertisement

Delivered by Messi, finished by Busquets. 🎯@InterMiamiCF take the lead from the corner kick. pic.twitter.com/COWR15b6xk — Major League Soccer (@MLS)

Nashville attempted to tie the score in the second half, but Miami custodian Drake Callender stopped Hany Mukhtar's long-range shot in the 55th minute with a diving save.

Advertisement

After Nashville's Josh Bauer was called for a foul on Leonardo Afonso in the 81st minute, Messi comfortably converted a penalty kick to effectively seal the win for Miami. The play sent substitute goalkeeper Joe Willis the wrong way.

LIONEL MESSI CONVERTS HIS PENALTY, BRACE FROM MESSI 🐐pic.twitter.com/MO9hxN82vQ — L/M Football (@lmfootbalI)

Also Read: PSG loanee Ekitiké scores winner as Eintracht Frankfurt beats Augsburg

Miami's victory keeps them atop the Eastern Conference with a 5-3-2 overall record for the season. Nashville's 1-4-3 record indicates that they are still having difficulty.

Advertisement

But late in the first half, Miami suffered a setback as star midfielder Diego Gómez was carted out due to an injury. Miami will take on New England next Saturday in an attempt to keep up their winning streak although injuries are already plaguing their team.