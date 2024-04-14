Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) jogs to his position during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City in Kansas City, Mo. | Image: AP

Lionel Messi scored his fifth goal and added an assist and Luis Suárez tapped in the winner in the 71st minute as Inter Miami CF defeated Sporting Kansas City 3-2 on Saturday night in front of the third-largest crowd in MLS history.

After a defensive mistake by Sporting KC, Suárez converted Diego Gómez’s crossing pass inside the 6-yard box for the lead. It was Suárez’s sixth of the season.

Many of the 72,610 who filled Arrowhead Stadium to see Messi weren’t disappointed as he delivered deft passes to create scoring chances.

With Inter Miami CF (4-2-3) trailing 1-0 in the 18th minute, Messi assisted on Gomez’s first-touch right-footer in the middle of the box to tie it.

Messi’s left-footed blast from the top of the penalty arc pushed Miami in front 2-1 in the 51st minute. It was his fourth straight MLS game with a goal.

Messi had an excellent chance in the 27th minute on a left-footer from 12 yards, but it was smothered by Kansas City's Tim Melia.

Messi’s free kick in the 41st minute from 25 yards barely missed wide right.

Erik Thommy opened the scoring for Sporting KC (2-2-4) in the sixth minute on a 16-yard strike. He scored again in the 58th minute on a rebound off Daniel Salloi’s corner kick to tie it at 2. Thommy’s goals were his second and third of the season — and first since opening day.

The crowd was 20,000 larger than the previous Sporting KC record set in 2010 during a friendly against Manchester United.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Sporting KC midfielder Remy Walter left in first-half stoppage time with a lower leg injury.

UP NEXT

Inter Miami FC: hosts Nashville SC on April 20.

Sporting KC: hosts St. Louis City SC on April 20.

