Lionel Messi Scripts MLS History, Beats Ex-Argentina Teammate to Prestigious Inter Miami Record

Lionel Messi scored for Inter Miami in their latest Major League Soccer (MLS) game against Toronto FC, but his goal was enough only to salvage a 1-1 draw in their home league game.

Messi seems to make history every time he steps onto the field in the MLS, and it was no different during the game against Toronto.

Messi's goal was the 44th goal contribution he has made for Inter Miami since joining them - he has scored 24 goals for them and also provided 20 assists.

He surpasses the record of former international teammate Gonzalo Higuain, who had 43 goal contributions during his time at the Miami franchise.

Messi's Latest Achievement

To make this achievement stand out even further, Messi took just 29 games to get to this figure - Higuain took far longer, as his 43 contributions came in 67 games.

It was also a noteworthy goal for Messi as, prior to this, Toronto FC had been something of a bogey team for Messi - he had faced them on multiple occasions prior but had not been able to register a goal against them.

He could have had 2 goals against them in the same game, as he found the back of the net once before his equaliser. However, that goal was ruled out due to a foul from Messi in the build-up.

What Next for Inter Miami?

Incidentally, this game was one that was not seen as all that important for the side as of now given their CONCACAF Champions Cup tie coming up later this week.

Messi and co. are currently 1-0 down in the tie against LAFC and will hope to overturn that deficit and move on to the next round.