Premier League: Feisty Manchester Derby Ends Goalless as Man United, Man City Struggle in Front of Goal

The Manchester derby between Manchester United and Manchester City is usually one of the most anticipated Premier League matches, but the latest edition played out on Sunday (April 6) was anything but a classic.

The two sides played out a somewhat entertaining but massively flawed game that deservedly ended 0-0, with both sides sharing the points.

Given both teams have had mixed seasons, bragging rights in a derby become all the more important. But neither side could find a winner in the end.

The result leaves City in 5th, one point behind 4th-placed Chelsea whereas United remain in 13th position on the points table.

United's Frustrating Finishing

The first half played out as many would have expected - City looked to dominate possession and United looked to spring chances on the counter.

And it is fair to say that United often found themselves in good positions but were wayward with their finishing consistently.

But it was a tetchy first half, as evidenced by the fact that there were a combined 8 shots taken - the least in a Manchester derby since 2015.

City Find Their Groove, But No Goals

The second half saw City come out and play better football, and they began to assert themselves on the game more.

Omar Marmoush forced a good save from Andre Onana, and City began to find some rhythm while going forward but United still found plenty of chances.

Unfortunately, neither of the sides could convert their chances and the game finished in limp fashion.

The result works well for neither side, as United are not close to qualifying for any of the European competitions.