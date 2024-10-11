sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Hurricane Milton | US Elections | Kolkata Rape-Murder Case | Middle East Conflict |

Published 07:46 IST, October 11th 2024

'Messi Should Have Stepped off the Pitch': Major Controversy Erupts after Argentina vs Venezuela

Following the Argentina vs Venezuela draw, a major controversy arose regarding Lionel Messi's presence stirring debate on whether he should have left the game.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Lionel Messi
Argentina's Lionel Messi grimaces during the Copa America final soccer match against Colombia in Miami Gardens, Fla. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

07:45 IST, October 11th 2024