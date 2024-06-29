Published 09:27 IST, June 29th 2024

Lionel Messi to rest for Argentina's final Copa America group match against Peru with leg injury

Lionel Messi hurt his leg in Argentina's 1-0 victory over Chile on Tuesday that clinched a quarterfinal berth for the defending champions. The Argentina superstar received treatment on his right thigh area after getting kicked by Chile defender Gabriel Suazo in the 24th minute.