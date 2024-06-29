Published 09:27 IST, June 29th 2024
Lionel Messi to rest for Argentina's final Copa America group match against Peru with leg injury
Lionel Messi hurt his leg in Argentina's 1-0 victory over Chile on Tuesday that clinched a quarterfinal berth for the defending champions. The Argentina superstar received treatment on his right thigh area after getting kicked by Chile defender Gabriel Suazo in the 24th minute.
Argentina's Lionel Messi grimaces during a Copa America Group A soccer match against Chile in East Rutherford, NJ, | Image: AP
