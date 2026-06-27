Lionel Scaloni Confirms Lionel Messi Won't Start Against Jordan Despite Leading FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot List

Lionel Messi will be starting on the bench against Jordan in Argentina's last Group J encounter, coach Lionel Scaloni has confirmed. Messi has scored Argentina's all five goals across the two FIFA World Cup matches so far.

Lionel Messi Will Not Start vs Jordan

There had been concerns due to a left hamstring injury leading to the FIFA World Cup, which appeared to have slowed down his progress. But the 39-year-old starred in both Argentina's games, shrugging off all concerns. But given the ongoing severe heat and Messi's recurring injury issues, Argentina's coach might want the Inter Miami star to stay fresh for the knockout stage.

Scaloni didn't confirm when Messi will come from the bench. “Leo will start on the bench. Leo will come in a bit later.”

La Albiceleste will finish as the group toppers irrespective of their result against Jordan. Scaloni is expected to make several changes in order to provide some much-needed gametime to the reserve players. Argentine sensation Nico Paz could be given his first start at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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Scaloni said, “The hope is that the team will play the same way. That’s what we’re going to try to do. Jordan is a good opponent, and we’re not taking anything for granted. We’ll try to tweak some aspects of the last match, but with the same intention of controlling the ball and dominating the opponent.”

Messi became the highest scorer in FIFA World Cup history with 18 goals, passing the great Miroslav Klose. The former FC Barcelona star is likely to add a few more to his name with Argentina at least expected to get into the quarterfinals this time around.