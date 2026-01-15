Little Lens Blossoming Into Serious Rival For Big Spender PSG In Ligue 1 Title Race

Lens has gone from surprise frontrunner to serious title contender in Ligue 1.

Despite having modest resources, coach Pierre Sage has done remarkably well to keep his side ahead of defending champion Paris Saint-Germain.

Cash-rich PSG clinched a record-extending 13th league title last season while Lens won its only title in 1998. But Lens pushed PSG close in 2022-23 and finished runner-up by one point.

Lens is one point ahead of PSG this season and eight clear of third-place Marseille going into this weekend’s 18th round.

Advertisement

Key Matchups

Sage’s side will be confident of a club record-extending 10th straight win in all competitions when it hosts next-to-last Auxerre on Saturday.

Excellent teamwork and a strong defense are hallmarks of Lens, which has five clean sheets in the past nine games.

Advertisement

PSG has a tricky home match against fourth-placed Lille on Friday at Parc des Princes, just days after being knocked out of the French Cup at home by capital city rival Paris FC.

Inconsistent Marseille is at mid-table, Angers on Saturday, and can ill afford to drop any points with Lille level on points.

Erratic Monaco has tumbled to mid-table and needs to bounce back with a home win against Lorient on Friday.

Players To Watch

Lyon fans will be hoping to see Brazil forward Endrick in action at home to Brest on Sunday.

Endrick is on loan from Real Madrid until the end of the season and scored on his club debut in the French Cup on Sunday.

After missing 14 games due to a shoulder injury, Marseille forward Amine Gouiri is finding form. He scored twice and provided one assist in a 9-0 French Cup win on Tuesday.

Nantes has earned a reputation for having a strong youth academy, and Tylel Tati is the latest product. The 17-year-old central defender looked assured in a 2-0 win at Marseille and looks set to feature at home to Paris FC on Sunday.

Paris FC forward Jonathan Ikoné’s neat finish knocked titleholder PSG, his former club, out of the French Cup. Ikoné has yet to score in the league

Out Of Action

Paul Pogba’s move to Monaco is not working out as hoped, and the former France midfield star remains sidelined by a calf injury.

The 2018 World Cup winner has also dealt with thigh and ankle problems since joining the club in the offseason, after more than two years out of the game in a career derailed by injuries, off-field problems, and a doping ban.

Pogba hoped to relaunch his career in time to make France’s squad for the World Cup, but has so far played only 30 minutes in three substitute appearances.

Monaco’s long injury list includes defender Mohammed Salisu (ACL), winger Ansu Fati (hamstring), goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky (knee), and winger Takumi Minamino (ACL).

Off The Field

Forwards Jérémie Boga and Terem Moffi are reportedly trying to terminate their contracts with Nice after being attacked by their own supporters following a game on Nov. 30.

After a 3-1 defeat at Lorient, which made it six straight losses, Nice players were confronted by a large number of angry Nice fans when they returned to the club’s training and academy center.