Real Madrid Skipper Explains What Team Must Do 'From Tomorrow' After Shocking Copa Del Rey Exit

Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal opened up about their defeat to second-tier team Albacete in the Copa Del Rey on January 14, 2026. While the captain apologised to the fans, he also urged the team to focus on the remaining two competitions of the season and turn the tide around at Bernabeu.

On Wednesday, Real Madrid faced Albacete in the Round of 16 of the Copa Del Rey in an away match. Javi Villar gave his second-tier side the lead in the 42nd minute of the game, but Real Madrid's Franco Mastantuono equalised. Meanwhile, Albacete player Jefte Betancor again restored the hosts' lead in the 82nd minute, and Gonzalo Garcia restored the parity for Madrid in the first minute of the stoppage time.

However, Jefte Betancor struck again after four minutes to knock Los Blancos out of the Copa Del Rey. Following the defeat, captain Dani Carvajal shared his thoughts with the supporters on the club's official website.

Advertisement

Dani Carvajal Lays Out The Plan For Real Madrid

The captain congratulated the winning team and urged his own team to regroup and regain their focus. Additionally, he also emphasised that there is still time left in this season to turn things around for them.

Dani Carvajal shared, "Today we hit rock bottom. We've been knocked out by a Segunda División team, and congratulations to them. From tomorrow, we have to be self-critical individually and collectively. We still have time to turn the season around. We have two fantastic competitions to fight for. The team isn't at its best right now, and we have to work hard."

Advertisement

He further added, "We all have to give a lot more, and that is the reality. That's the message: we have to go all out. We also apologise to the fans, and we are not, myself first, at the level and expectations of this club. We promise to give our all in the games over the next few months so that the situation can be reversed."

Tough Week For Real Madrid

Los Blancos have had a disappointing week so far, as they lost the Spanish Super Cup Final 3-2 to arch rivals Barcelona. Notably, this was their third straight domestic defeat to the Catalan club. The following day saw the sacking of manager Xabi Alonso, with Alvaro Arbeloa appointed as the new manager.