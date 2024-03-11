Jeremy Doku and Alexis Mac Allister fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield stadium | Image: AP

Liverpool fought back to draw 1-1 with Manchester City on Sunday in the last Premier League clash between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola before the German coach steps down at the end of the season.

Alexis Mac Allister struck a 50th-minute penalty to cancel out John Stones' first-half strike at Anfield.

The draw kept second-place Liverpool one point ahead of defending champion City in third and behind leader Arsenal on goal difference. Arsenal moved top after a 2-1 win against Brentford on Saturday.

There has been little to separate Klopp and Guardiola in one of English soccer's most enduring rivalries and that theme continued in this latest thrilling encounter.

Klopp has announced this will be his final season with the Merseyside club and is aiming to go out in style by winning a second league title and potentially a quadruple of trophies.

A win on Sunday would have given Liverpool a four-point advantage over City.

But it looked like Guardiola might secure only his second win against Klopp at Anfield after Stones converted from Kevin De Bruyne's corner in the 23rd.

Mac Allister equalized five minutes into the second half after City goalkeeper Ederson brought down Darwin Nunez in the box.

Chances came and went at both ends with Luis Diaz missing a one-on-one and City's Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku both hitting the woodwork.