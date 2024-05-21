Advertisement

Liverpool has hired Arne Slot as its new manager to replace the departing Jurgen Klopp, the Premier League club confirmed Monday.

Slot is taking on one of the biggest jobs in soccer after signing a long-term contract with the six-time European Cup winner and 19-time English champion.

Advertisement

And his task is made even more difficult by following in the footsteps of Klopp, who ended Liverpool's 30-year wait for the Premier League title in 2020 and won a full set of major trophies in his time at Anfield.

The 45-year-old Slot comes in with a winning record of his own after leading Feyenoord to the Dutch title last year and following that up with the Dutch Cup this season.

Advertisement

His appointment had been expected for some time, with Slot first confirming he was in talks with Liverpool in April and then announcing he would be Klopp's successor last week.