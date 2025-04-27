Premier League: Manchester United Rescue One Point Against Ten-man Bournemouth, Remain 14th in The Table

Manchester United continued their horror run of form in the Premier League as they suffered a 1-0 loss away from home to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday (April 27).

A goal from Antoine Semenyo in the first half was cancelled out by an injury time equaliser from Rasmus Hojlund as both sides shared the points.

Semenyo's goal came in the 23rd minute, and saw him convert from just inside the box when he was teed up by Evanilson.

The game became much scrappier in the second half as Evanilson was sent off and they had to endure an onslaught from United.

United Leave It Late

They did well to cling on to their slim lead but their resistance was broken by a Hojlund tap-in during the 6th minute of 9 minutes of added time.

Prior to that, it looked set to be another frustrating night for the English giants as they were unable to find a breakthrough even with a man's advantage.

However, any league gains seem irrelevant as United are unlikely to qualify for any European competition basis their league position.

Evanilson's Game-changing Red Card

Many will argue that United would have not been in any position to challenge for even a point were it not for Evanilson's red card.

He was sent off in the 67th minute for a dangerous lunge on Noussair Mazraoui and that opened the game up.

The red card forced Bournemouth to defend deep in the bid to protect their lead - and gave United plenty of chances to attack their opponents.

However, their lack of attacking cohesion actually made it easier for Bournemouth to sit tight and clear the ball at every given opportunity.