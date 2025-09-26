Liverpool Dealt Severe Injury Blow, Arne Slot Confirms Defender Giovanni Leoni Will Be Out For A Year With ACL Injury

Liverpool have been handed a severe injury blow just a few days into the brand new season. Defender Giovanni Leoni had a disappointing Liverpool debut in a Carabao Cup fixture against Southampton, as he ended up tearing his anterior cruciate ligament.

Liverpool Manager Arne Slot Provides Giovanni Leoni Injury Update

Liverpool have made a brilliant start to the season, having won all of their matches so far. But manager Arne Slot now has a tough task to cut out as Leoni's injury leaves him with only three defenders until the January transfer window. Slot has confirmed that Leoni will be on the sidelines for almost a year.

He told reporters, “He’s not in a good place, of course, because he tore his ACL, which means he will be out for around a year.

“Being so young, coming to a new country, playing so well in your first game. It’s very hard to take the positive side — there’s never a positive side but you always try to — and it is that he’s still so young so he has so many years still to go after he recovers from a terrible injury like that.”

Liverpool Failed To Bring In Crystal Palace Defender Marc Guehi On Deadline Day

Liverpool will face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday. The Reds have displayed sensational form so far and will definitely start the game as the favourites. Leoni's absence has allowed Liverpool to add winger Federico Chiesa to their UEFA Champions League squad.

Liverpool were linked with Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and both clubs had reportedly agreed on a £35 million deal. But the Eagles failed to find a suitable replacement and a move for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Igor Julio couldn't get through. A deal sheet was submitted, but Palace eventually pulled out of the deal on deadline day.

Guehi has already entered the last year of his contract and could leave the club for free next summer if he doesn't renew his stay at the club.