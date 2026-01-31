Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Liverpool will try to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they host Newcastle United at Anfield. The Reds lost to Bournemouth with a last-gasp winner and Arne Slot's men need to fire back in a bid to reclaim their position in the top four.

Liverpool haven't won a single match since the turn of this year and cannot take things lightly anymore with the likes of Fulham and Everton sniffing on their shoulder. Mohamed Salah could be making another start as the Egyptian seems to have made amends for his lost form.

Newcastle have been very erratic throughout the season and a win against Liverpool would get them to 36 points, a tad closer to the top four. The Magpies have not been anywhere near their last season's form, and this Liverpool tie could be an acid test for Eddie Howe and Co.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League Live Streaming Details

When will the Liverpool vs Newcastle United Premier League Match take place?

The Liverpool vs Newcastle United Premier League match will take place on Sunday, February 1.

Where will the Liverpool vs Newcastle United Premier League match take place?

The Liverpool vs Newcastle United Premier League match will take place at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

What time will the Liverpool vs Newcastle United Premier League match start?

The Liverpool vs Newcastle United Premier League match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Newcastle United Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Newcastle United Premier League match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Newcastle United Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Newcastle United Premier League match can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and app with a subscription.