Mohamed Salah To Follow Cristiano Ronaldo's Footsteps? Latest Transfer Options Emerged After Liverpool Outburst

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future has been submerged in a deep crisis. The Egyptian winger's public outburst on Liverpool manager Arne Slot has definitely opened up a new avenue for the player.

Liverpool's Season Hasn't Turned Out The Way They Had Hoped

Salah was dropped for the 3rd consecutive match in the Premier League, but Liverpool conceded a late goal to play out a draw against Leeds United. Salah penned a new two-year deal earlier this year. But hasn't managed to replicate his form throughout this season. The Reds have endured a torrid season and are currently 9th in the English top flight. They have already lost pace in the Premier League title race, and Salah has managed to find the net only four times this season.

Mohamed Salah Could Leave Liverpool After Latest Outburst

Salah's current stance could open up an opportunity for other clubs to cash in. As per The Sun, Al Hilal could launch a swoop for the 33-year-old. The Saudi Pro League has been mooted as the coveted destination for footballers after Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Al Nassr. A host of players, including former Liverpool players Sadio Mane followed Ronaldo and Salah, could definitely be the next big name to appear on the Saudi Pro League roster.

He was the subject of a whopping £150 million bid from a Saudi Pro League club, reportedly. But decided to reject the offer and went on to sign a brand new Liverpool deal. But his current status remains uncertain, and his broken relationship with Slot could be another reason for his Liverpool departure.

Advertisement

Salah is also scheduled to leave for the AFCON in a few days. With the January transfer window approaching fast, Liverpool's hierarchy needs to act very promptly, otherwise they could lose the opportunity to cash in on Salah.