Liverpool Manager Arne Slot Is Ready To Face Bigger Threat In Premier League: 'Probably This Year It Is Going To Be Harder'

The new Premier League season is knocking on the door. Defending champions Liverpool are set to open their Premier League campaign against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Arne Slot Delivers Strong Message Ahead Of Bournemouth Clash

Arne Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp last season and took very little time to acclimatise to the English conditions. Under his guidance. The Reds looked like a well-oiled unit in the Premier League and amassed 84 points, 10 points more than Arsenal, who finished second in the English top flight.

The Reds have splashed the money in the transfer market, bringing the likes of Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz to bolster the squad. But Slot believes this Premier League season will be the hardest.

As quoted by ESPN, he said, "There are so many competitors who can win the league over here. To win it once is already very special, let alone if you can win twice in five years like us or like Manchester City, who did even better.

"That's unbelievable if you're able to do this in this league. Probably this year it is going to be harder than every year before because every team brings in new players but our main competitors definitely did as well."

Arne Slot Confirmed Liverpool Agreed Deal For Giovanni Leoni

Liverpool have also been linked with a number of defenders, with the likes of Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi and Parma youngster Giovanni Leoni. Joe Gomez has been very inconsistent with his injury issues, while Virgil van Dijk is 34 and is unlikely to have the same amount of intensity throughout the season.

The Dutch manager confirmed the club has agreed a deal with Parma, but the player is yet to put pen to paper.

“The clubs have agreed a deal but he hasn't signed for us yet so the moment when he signs for us I can go into more detail."