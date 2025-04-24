Big Set Back For Real Madrid Ahead Of Copa Del Rey Final, 22-Year-Old Set To Miss Crucial Match Against FC Barcelona

Copa Del Rey: Real Madrid will take on their arch-rival FC Barcelona in the upcoming Copa Del Rey final on Sunday, April 27th, at the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla. Ahead of the high-voltage clash, the Los Blancos have suffered several injury concerns in the squad.

In recent times, the Los Merengues have been displaying sluggish performances. Real Madrid's humiliating defeat against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarterfinal has shaken their confidence. The Whites conceded a 5-1 loss against the Gunners on aggregate.

In their previous five matches, Real Madrid won three and suffered two defeats. Currently, Carlo Ancelotti's side holds the second place in the La Liga standings with 72 points and have a goal difference of +35. The Blancos have won 22 fixtures and conceded five defeats in the La Liga so far. They just have a four-point difference from the table topper, FC Barcelona.

From the beginning of the season, injuries have become one of the main reasons for headaches for the head coach Carlo Ancelotti. Star players like Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, and Ferland Mendy have suffered injuries.

22-Year-Old Suffers An Abductor Injury Ahead Of Copa Del Rey Final

Now, before their match against FC Barcelona, Real Madrid issued an official statement and confirmed that Eduardo Camavinga will be missing the rest of the season due to an abductor injury. The statement stated that the 22-year-old's recovery will be assessed accordingly.

“Following tests carried out today on Eduardo Camavinga by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a complete tear of the tendon in his left abductor muscle. His recovery will be assessed,” Real Madrid stated.

Real Madrid Beat Real Sociedad To Confirm Place In CDR Final

Carlo Ancelotti's side made their way to the Copa Del Rey final after beating Real Sociedad 5-4 on aggregate in the semi-final clash.