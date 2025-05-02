Liverpool added another historic Premier League title to their trophy cabinet. This was Liverpool's 20th top flight trophy in their history as they dethroned defending champions Manchester City in the English Premier League. Liverpool managed to secure the title as they defeated Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool. Liverpool FC had installed a seismometer inside the stadium stand in collaboration with University Of Liverpool which recorded seismic activity inside the stadium during Liverpool's title win.

Liverpool Fans Cause Earthquake In Anfield After Title Win

The seismometer installed inside the Anfield Stadium recorded seismic activity during the match against Tottenham and after also as Liverpool lifted the English Premier League title for 2024-25. The data that was collected was reviewed at the University of Liverpool.

"This experiment gave us a unique opportunity to use seismology to capture a scientific record of the magnitude of Liverpool's historic title-clinching win.

"Using state-of-the-art, seismic-monitoring equipment – normally deployed in earthquake zones like Chile and Italy – we recorded the incredible energy released both at the surface and below.

"Much like natural seismic events, these goals produced bursts of ground-shaking, triggered by the sheer passion of Liverpool fans. Their enthusiasm was literally powerful enough to move the Earth.

"We hope this work will inspire young people to engage with science and see Earth science as essential to building a more sustainable future," said Ben Edwards who is a professor at the University Of Liverpool in engineering seismology.

Alexis Mac Allister's Goal Gets Highest Seismic Activity

The goal scored by Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister recorded the highest seismic activity within the Anfield Stadium. At the time of Mac Allister's goal, seismic activity of 1.74 was recorded on the Richter scale. The second biggest tremor of the day was felt when Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool in the second half.