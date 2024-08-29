Published 13:21 IST, August 29th 2024
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez Linked with Move to Arsenal: Latest Update on Transfer Rumors
Know what’s true after latest reports suggest that Liverpool's Darwin Nunez may be on the verge of transferring to Arsenal, fueling speculation and discussions.
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the Europa League round of 16 first leg, soccer match between Sparta Praha and Liverpool at the Epet Arena | Image: AP
