Published 10:19 IST, August 29th 2024
US Open 2024: Eyeing Historic Record, Novak Djoković Cruises to Round 3 as Laslo Djere Withdraws
Defending champ Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round of the US Open after his opponent, Laslo Djere, was forced to retire in the 3rd set due to an injury.
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Laslo Djere, of Serbia, during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Image: AP
