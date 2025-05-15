Liverpool Set to Replace Trent Alexander-Arnold With Virgil Van Dijk's Netherlands Teammate Who Would Cost £29.6M

Trent Alexander-Arnold has confirmed that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, leaving a huge hole in the team's defence.

The Premier League champions relied heavily on his creativity and industry at right-back and replacing him will not be an easy task in the slightest.

There are hopes that Conor Bradley, who deputised for Alexander-Arnold effectively this season, will be considered an option for the side.

However, having squad depth in all positions is necessary and it seems like the Merseyside-based club will be looking to sign a replacement in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool Eye Bayer Leverkusen Star

Multiple media reports suggest that Liverpool are looking to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong to replace Alexander-Arnold.

There are several reasons why the move makes sense for the Reds - Frimpong is a Netherlands international so has played alongside club captain Virgil van Dijk.

He is also 24 years old, meaning the best years of his career are ahead of him as things stand.

Then there is the matter of what he will cost Liverpool - his release clause is set at a paltry 35 million euros or 29.6 million pounds, making him a steal by modern standards.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue given the player himself is reportedly keen on the move.

What is Frimpong's Profile?

There's also the fact that stylistically, he would be able to slot right in to the kind of role Alexander-Arnold played.

Frimpong is an attacking right back and his goal contribution numbers in the season Leverkusen won the Bundesliga was impressive - he netted 14 goals and supplied 12 assists.