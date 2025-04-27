Liverpool Skipper Virgil Van Dijk Reveals Key Reason For Signing New Deal, Sounds 'Summer Plans' Warning to Rivals

Liverpool may have a big summer rebuild coming after what could potentially be a Premier League title-winning campaign in the 2024-25 season, but in securing the futures of two of their stalwarts in Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, they did two shrewd bits of business.

However, Van Dijk reveals that one of the main reasons he chose to stick around at the club is because he was impressed by the club's summer transfer plans.

Liverpool have not made one too many changes to their side in recent times, and the team that look set to win the league is by and large one that was assembled by Slot's predecessor, Jurgen Klopp.

Big Summer Beckons for Liverpool

But the club do plan to spend money in the summer and that is something that has Van Dijk excited.

"In my opinion, the story is not yet finished. The club is very ambitious, the plans for this summer sound good. There is still a lot to achieve here," the Liverpool skipper told Dutch outlet AD.

He backed the club to do what is right for the side to continue competing for big trophies in the future.

"Whatever is going to happen with players coming or leaving, I think this is going to be a very important summer for the club. I am convinced that the club management see it that way too – and we have to trust that they are going to do that in a good way, so that we can also play for prizes in the coming years."

Slot Set For Historic Accomplishment

Before the summer, however, it seems like Klopp's successor Slot is set to etch his name into the history books.

He will be only the fifth manager after Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Manuel Pellegrini and Antonio Conte to win the Premier League on his first attempt.