Shocking Footage of Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger Trying to Attack Referee During Copa Del Rey Final vs Barcelona Goes Viral

Antonio Rudiger tried to throw ice at the referee. | Image: X Screengrab

The Copa del Rey final between Real Madrid and Barcelona saw yet another hard-fought El Clasico, with the Catalan side picking up a 3-2 victory after extra-time.

However, the ill-tempered clash saw two Real players get red carded in the aftermath of the match - Jude Bellingham and Antonio Rudiger.

Rudiger was taken off at the 111th minute and then red carded due to throwing something at the referee, while Bellingham was sent off due to an ‘aggressive attitude’.

Now, footage has emerged that is going viral on social media which shows exactly why it is Rudiger was sent off, and it doesn't paint a pretty picture in the least.

In the video, Rudiger can be seen being held back by members of Real's staff and he even tried to throw bags of ice at the referee.

Such was the backlash the German international received that he ended up issung an apology on social media.

Referee Vendetta Gone Too Far?

Ahead of the final, Real Madrid had sparked worries of a boycott as they requested the referee for the match be changed.

They even went a step further and ran a campaign against the referee on their own media channels.