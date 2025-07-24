Liverpool Target Alexander Isak Deals Huge Blow to Current Club Newcastle United, Keen to Leave This Summer - Reports

When Premier League 2024-25 champions Liverpool hijacked Newcastle United's move for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, the common consensus among fans was that at least the Magpies could now keep a hold of star striker Alexander Isak, who was also being targetted by the Merseyside giants.

Newcastle were among one of the first football sides interested in signing Ekitike, but Liverpool's sudden push for Isak - and subsequent signing of Ekitike when they made it clear the Sweden international was not for sale - made them step away and instead pursue targets like Yoanne Wissa.

However, it appears as if Isak's head has been turned and he is now keen to leave Tyneside.

Isak Favours Move Away From Newcastle United

The Swede, who joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad in 2022, has 3 years left on his deal but has been left out of the team's pre-season tour due to wanting to focus on a move away.

And Liverpool reportedly retain an interest, despite the fact that they just spent huge money on Ekitike and Florian Wirtz, who they signed from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

Given Arne Slot's side are set to sell Darwin Nunez and could also lose Luis Diaz, it makes sense why they would be keen to secure another forward in the transfer window.

Newcastle's Nightmare Window

But if Isak were indeed to leave, then it would cap off a nightmarish window for Newcastle, who have seen many preferred targets end up joining elsewhere.

They were interested in Ipswich Town's Liam Delap and Brighton's Joao Pedro, but both snubbed them to sign for Chelsea instead.

They did get a deal done for Anthony Elanga but were also snubbed by Ekitike and have seen interest in Bryan Mbuemo and Mattheus Cunha - both of whom joined Manchester United - also go nowhere.