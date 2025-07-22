Chelsea Players 'Scared' of Donald Trump During FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Ceremony, Admits Marc Cucurella

When Chelsea lifted the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after beating Paris Saint-Germain or PSG 3-0 in the final, many were surprised that it wasn't one of the Blues who was front and centre of the trophy ceremony but instead US president Donald Trump, who unwittingly or otherwise stole the spotlight.

Trump was alongisde FIFA president Gianni Infantino and was on hand to give out the trophy, but as can be seen in the video, took quite a lot of time to actually get out of the way after giving Chelsea captain Reece James the trophy.

Now one other Chelsea player in Marc Cucurella has spoken out about Trump's presence and said that some players were scared of him being there.

Cucurella's Trump Admission

The left-back said that they were told that Trump would be there but that they would have to wait for the president to leave before celebrating with the trophy. However, Trump showed no signs of leaving and this caused some confusion.

"We had been told that, as a rule, Donald Trump would come to present us with the trophy and that we couldn't lift it until he left. And of course, we were all there waiting for him to leave, but the guy didn't want to leave, and on top of that, we looked at him and he said, get him up, I'll stay here, and so on. And I wondered who would say anything to him, you know... I was scared s***less," he was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

It is an interesting admission from the Spaniard, which shows that the confusion did in fact extend beyond the fans and with the players too.

Big Boost for Chelsea

However, winning the tournament provided a huge boost to Enzo Maresca's men - not only does it give them the right to sport the FIFA 'world champions' logo on their jersey for the next 4 years, they also earned more than £80 million in revenue.

What's more, it gave the club an added leverage to sign players as they ended the 2024-25 season with 2 trophies, having already won the UEFA Conference League a month prior.