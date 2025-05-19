Liverpool to Beat Manchester City in Race to Sign Bayern Munich Target Florian Wirtz This Summer - Report

With the 2024-25 Premier League season set to conclude in less than a week, the focus for many teams is already on next season and how to make their teams even stronger.

Liverpool and Manchester City are no exceptions to this rule, and both want to strengthen for very different reasons ahead of next season.

While Liverpool have been crowned league champions, taking them level with Manchester United for most number of first division titles in England, City want to be back to competing for trophies.

And as things stand, it appears the Merseyside club have beaten the Cityzens to a key addition from Germany.

City Pull Out of Wirtz Race

Both clubs were interested in signing rising talent Florian Wirtz from German club Bayer Leverkusen, but it seems like City have given up on trying to make a deal happen.

This is due to the money on offer - Bayer Leverkusen rate Wirtz at around £126.3 million, a deal that City believe would be too expensive.

Pep Guardiola's men were targetting the midfielder as a replacement for Kevin de Bruyne but that now seems off the table.

City have spent heavily in the January transfer market too and this perhaps explains their reluctance to part with big money for the talented German.

ALSO READ | Europa League Final: All You Need To Know

Bayern An Option Too?

Yet there is another club who would appear keen on signing Wirtz - recently-crowned Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

It is worth noting that Bayern have a habit of plucking the best talent from across Europe and so it wouldn't be too tough to believe.

But Leverkusen officials have denied any Bayern interest as of now.

“I know it’s not true, and it’s annoying when you read reports that aren’t true,”Leverkusen’s CEO Fernando Carro has said.