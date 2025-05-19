Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Football News /
  • Europa League Final, Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Preview, Predicted XIs, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

Updated May 19th 2025, 17:12 IST

Europa League Final, Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Preview, Predicted XIs, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

With A Champions League spot at stake, Manchester United will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Manchester United to host Tottenham Hotspur Europa League final
Manchester United to host Tottenham Hotspur Europa League final | Image: AP

A Champions League spot will be at stake when Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final in Bilbao. Knowing a win would enable them to unlock the UCL group stage, both teams would be adamant to get the better of each other.

Manchester United Take On Tottenham Hotspur In Europa League Final

United will stay afloat in the Premier League but have already lost 18 games in the English top flight, their most since 1973-74, a season in which they were relegated to the Championship. They are now winless in the last eight EPL games, but their form in the Europa League has been a stark contrast in comparison. They remain the only team across the three European competitions not to lose a single match on their way to the final and could create history in the summit clash. Injuries have hampered their season, but Ruben Amorim could have both Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt back for the high-voltage clash.

Also Read: UEFA Champions League Scenarios: How Chelsea, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Aston Villa Are Still in Contention for Europe

For Spurs, it could be a high point as their underwhelming season could end on a high note. They are currently 17th in the Premier League and are also protected from relegation. Ange Postecoglou's side has conceded each in the last 12 EPL games, but their form in the Europa League has been consistent. But they will be without Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison and will have a tough task to cut out.

Also Read: Arsenal vs Newcastle: Declan Rice Stunner Confirms UEFA Champions League Qualification For Gunners, Runners-up Premier League Finish All But Done

Europa League Final Predicted XI

Manchester United

Onana; Yoro, De Ligt, Maguire; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu; Diallo, Højlund, Fernandes

Tottenham Hotspur

Vicario; Pedro Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma, Bentancur; Johnson, Solanke, Richarlison

Europa League Final Live Streaming

The Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will have a live telecast on the Sony Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on May 22 in India.

Published May 19th 2025, 17:12 IST