Europa League Final, Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Preview, Predicted XIs, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

A Champions League spot will be at stake when Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final in Bilbao. Knowing a win would enable them to unlock the UCL group stage, both teams would be adamant to get the better of each other.

United will stay afloat in the Premier League but have already lost 18 games in the English top flight, their most since 1973-74, a season in which they were relegated to the Championship. They are now winless in the last eight EPL games, but their form in the Europa League has been a stark contrast in comparison. They remain the only team across the three European competitions not to lose a single match on their way to the final and could create history in the summit clash. Injuries have hampered their season, but Ruben Amorim could have both Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt back for the high-voltage clash.

For Spurs, it could be a high point as their underwhelming season could end on a high note. They are currently 17th in the Premier League and are also protected from relegation. Ange Postecoglou's side has conceded each in the last 12 EPL games, but their form in the Europa League has been consistent. But they will be without Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison and will have a tough task to cut out.

Europa League Final Predicted XI

Manchester United

Onana; Yoro, De Ligt, Maguire; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu; Diallo, Højlund, Fernandes

Tottenham Hotspur

Vicario; Pedro Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma, Bentancur; Johnson, Solanke, Richarlison

