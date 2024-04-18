Advertisement

In a highly anticipated Europa League quarter-final clash, Atalanta faces Liverpool tomorrow at 12:30 am in the decisive second leg at Gewiss Stadium. With Atalanta holding a commanding 3-0 aggregate lead, Liverpool must stage a remarkable comeback to advance. Football fans are in for an electrifying encounter as both teams battle intensely for a spot in the semi-finals.

Live streaming and broadcast details of the UEFA Europa League

Advertisement

When to watch the Liverpool vs Atalanta Europa League match?

The UEFA Europa League match between Liverpool and Atalanta will take place at 12:30 PM IST on Thursday, April 18.

Advertisement

Where to watch the Liverpool vs Atalanta Europa League match?

The UEFA Europa League match between Liverpool and Atalanta will be held at Gewiss Stadium, the home ground of the Atalanta.

Advertisement

How to watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Atalanta Europa League match in India?

The live streaming of the UEFA Europa League match between Liverpool and Atalanta will be shown on Sony Sports Network in India.

Advertisement

Also Read: Jude Bellingham looks forward to 'More Nights Like' Real Madrid vs City

Ingenious from @trentaa98. 👌

Brilliant from Divock. 🔥



The goal that clinched us the tie... from EVERY angle. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Jqc1QV2J7L — Liverpool FC (@LFC)

How to watch the live broadcast of the Liverpool vs Atalanta Europa League match in the UK?

The live broadcast of the UEFA Europa League match between Liverpool and Atalanta will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Advertisement

How to watch the Liverpool vs Atalanta Europa League match in the UK?

The live streaming of the UEFA Europa League match between Liverpool and Atalanta will be shown on TNT Sports. The live streaming will be shown on Discovery+. The match will kick start at 8:00 PM in the UK.

Advertisement

How to watch the Liverpool vs Atalanta Europa League match in the US?

The live streaming of the UEFA Europa League match between Liverpool and Atalanta will be shown on CBS Sports. The live streaming will be shown on Paramount+. The match will kick start at 3:00 AM in the US.