Updated April 18th, 2024 at 13:20 IST
Liverpool vs Atalanta Live Streaming: How to watch Europa League match in India, UK & US?
Liverpool will try to make-up for the 3 goals they conceded in the first leg against Atalanta, as they prepare for the second leg of the quarter-final.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
In a highly anticipated Europa League quarter-final clash, Atalanta faces Liverpool tomorrow at 12:30 am in the decisive second leg at Gewiss Stadium. With Atalanta holding a commanding 3-0 aggregate lead, Liverpool must stage a remarkable comeback to advance. Football fans are in for an electrifying encounter as both teams battle intensely for a spot in the semi-finals.
Live streaming and broadcast details of the UEFA Europa League
Advertisement
When to watch the Liverpool vs Atalanta Europa League match?
The UEFA Europa League match between Liverpool and Atalanta will take place at 12:30 PM IST on Thursday, April 18.
Advertisement
Where to watch the Liverpool vs Atalanta Europa League match?
The UEFA Europa League match between Liverpool and Atalanta will be held at Gewiss Stadium, the home ground of the Atalanta.
Advertisement
How to watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Atalanta Europa League match in India?
The live streaming of the UEFA Europa League match between Liverpool and Atalanta will be shown on Sony Sports Network in India.
Advertisement
Also Read: Jude Bellingham looks forward to 'More Nights Like' Real Madrid vs City
How to watch the live broadcast of the Liverpool vs Atalanta Europa League match in the UK?
The live broadcast of the UEFA Europa League match between Liverpool and Atalanta will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
Advertisement
How to watch the Liverpool vs Atalanta Europa League match in the UK?
The live streaming of the UEFA Europa League match between Liverpool and Atalanta will be shown on TNT Sports. The live streaming will be shown on Discovery+. The match will kick start at 8:00 PM in the UK.
Advertisement
How to watch the Liverpool vs Atalanta Europa League match in the US?
The live streaming of the UEFA Europa League match between Liverpool and Atalanta will be shown on CBS Sports. The live streaming will be shown on Paramount+. The match will kick start at 3:00 AM in the US.
Advertisement
Published April 18th, 2024 at 13:20 IST