Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Wanted to Continue in Tests? Ex-India Icon Karsen Ghavri Makes Shocking Revelation

Updated 16 August 2025 at 10:19 IST

Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Wanted to Continue in Tests? Ex-India Icon Karsen Ghavri Makes Shocking Revelation

While speculations over why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their shock retirements are still alive, former India cricketer Karsen Ghavri has made a big statement.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli | Image: AP
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their Test retirements just ahead of the England tour and that surprised many as most reckoned they could have continued playing the longer format. Days after the announcement, former India cricketer Karsen Ghavri has made a massive remark. As per Ghavri, the two stalwarts did not want to retire. He also went onto blame the Board of Control of Cricket in India for their retirements. 

ALSO READ: ICC Imposes Five-Year Ban On Former Sri Lanka First-Class Cricketer

‘Something really forced him to retire’

"He [Kohli] should have definitely continued playing for India easily, probably for another couple of years. But something really forced him to retire. And unfortunately, when he retired, he was not even given a farewell by the BCCI. Such players, such a great player who has done such great service to BCCI, India cricket and Indian fans, should be given a grand and fabulous farewell," Ghavri, who played 39 Tests and 19 ODIs for India, said on the Vickey Lalwani Show.

"It's due to internal politics within the BCCI, which is hard to understand. And I think this is the reason he retired prematurely. Even Rohit Sharma retired prematurely. They were asked to go out. It's not like they wanted to leave. They wanted to continue. But the selectors and BCCI had different ideas. It was a matter of some kind of petty politics," added Ghavri.

ALSO READ: Jacob Bethell Set To Become Youngest England Captain

RoKo in ODIs

The two stalwarts will only play ODI cricket as they have called it a day from the other two formats. They last featured for the country in the Champions Trophy, where Rohit led the side to the title. 

They were supposed to play the ODIs versus Bangladesh which eventually got called off. Now, they are expected to play the three-match ODI series in Australia. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 16 August 2025 at 10:14 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source