Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Wanted to Continue in Tests? Ex-India Icon Karsen Ghavri Makes Shocking Revelation

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their Test retirements just ahead of the England tour and that surprised many as most reckoned they could have continued playing the longer format. Days after the announcement, former India cricketer Karsen Ghavri has made a massive remark. As per Ghavri, the two stalwarts did not want to retire. He also went onto blame the Board of Control of Cricket in India for their retirements.

‘Something really forced him to retire’

"He [Kohli] should have definitely continued playing for India easily, probably for another couple of years. But something really forced him to retire. And unfortunately, when he retired, he was not even given a farewell by the BCCI. Such players, such a great player who has done such great service to BCCI, India cricket and Indian fans, should be given a grand and fabulous farewell," Ghavri, who played 39 Tests and 19 ODIs for India, said on the Vickey Lalwani Show.

"It's due to internal politics within the BCCI, which is hard to understand. And I think this is the reason he retired prematurely. Even Rohit Sharma retired prematurely. They were asked to go out. It's not like they wanted to leave. They wanted to continue. But the selectors and BCCI had different ideas. It was a matter of some kind of petty politics," added Ghavri.

RoKo in ODIs

The two stalwarts will only play ODI cricket as they have called it a day from the other two formats. They last featured for the country in the Champions Trophy, where Rohit led the side to the title.