Liverpool vs FK Qarabag Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Champions League In India?

Liverpool FC will aim to get back to winning ways when they take on FK Qarabag in a Champions League fixture at Anfield. A win against Qarabag will ensure the Reds go through to the knockouts following a difficult start to the season.

The Reds failed to win a single Premier League game since the turn of this year, but thrashed Marseille 3-0 in the Champions League. Liverpool's domestic struggles haven't really caused them problems on the European front and they are currently 4th in the UCL table.

Arne Slot's future has been under severe scrutiny and a victory at the merseyside would further ease the pressure on the Dutch manager. On the other side, Qarabag are currently 18th and can definitely fancy their chance to secure a playoff berth. They have shown their credentials with a couple of impressive results, including a draw against Chelsea and a 3-2 win against Frankfurt.

Liverpool vs FK Qarabag, Champions League Live Streaming Details

When will the Liverpool vs FK Qarabag Champions League Match take place?

The Liverpool vs FK Qarabag Champions League match will take place on Thursday, January 29.

Where will the Liverpool vs FK Qarabag Champions League match take place?

The Liverpool vs FK Qarabag Champions League will take place at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

What time will the Liverpool vs FK Qarabag Champions League match start?

The Liverpool vs FK Qarabag Champions League match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs FK Qarabag Champions League match?

The Liverpool vs FK Qarabag Champions League match can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs FK Qarabag Champions League match?

The Liverpool vs FK Qarabag Champions League match can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV website and app with a subscription.