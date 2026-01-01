Liverpool vs Leeds United Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League In India?

Liverpool will seek to maintain their perfect Premier League record when they host Leeds United on Thursday. The Reds are now unbeaten in six Premier League matches and are placed 4th in the Premier League table.

Liverpool had endured a tough patch following a string of losses on both domestic and European fronts. But they seem to have settled their ground and have been quite impressive in the absence of talismanic Mohamed Salah.

On the other hand, Leeds United have also picked up their form and have defeated the likes of Chelsea and Crystal Palace this term. They are unbeaten in the last five EPL matches and are sitting six points above the relegation zone. They are expected to provide Liverpool with much food for thought.

Liverpool vs Leeds United, Premier League Live Streaming Details

When will the Liverpool vs Leeds United Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Liverpool vs Leeds United Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Thursday, January 1.

Where will the Liverpool vs Leeds United Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Liverpool vs Leeds United Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

