Liverpool vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League In India?

Liverpool will hope to deliver a hammer blow to Manchester City's Premier League title ambitions when they host Pep Guardiola's team at Anfield on Sunday. Arsenal have already opened up a 9 points lead at the top, but City can reduce the gap to six points with a match in hand.

City's record at Anfield will be their main challenge, as they have managed to grind out victory on one occasion in the last 22 games. They played out a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the last match, and any further disappointment would provide a major dent to their title hopes.

Liverpool's title ambition has faded away, but they can still revive their season with a top-four finish. Arne Slot's team has found their goalscoring boots once again and will test Man City's defence with all their might.

Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League Live Streaming Details

When will the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League Match take place?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match will take place on Sunday, February 8.

Where will the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match take place?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match will take place at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

At what time will the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match start?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match will start at 10 PM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 10 PM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and app with a subscription.